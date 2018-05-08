(Advocate file photo).

Calgary constable gets jail sentence for assaulting suspect during arrest

THE CANADIAN PRESS

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer who used excessive force against a suspect during an arrest has been handed a 90-day sentence.

Const. James Othen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon back in February for his role in a traffic stop where Clayton Prince was injured trying to run from police.

Prince suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a facial cut and significant bruising in the July 30, 2016, arrest.

Court heard that when Prince was in the cruiser, Othen dug the point of a key into Prince’s neck behind the ear.

The injury became infected and required medical attention.

Othen, who is suspended, will begin his sentence later this month and will serve his sentence on weekends.

Two other officers who were charged in connection with the arrest were acquitted.

Prince told the trial that he ran because he had been at a music festival and had been smoking marijuana prior to the traffic stop.

After he was pulled over, he jumped out of his vehicle and ran through a nearby restaurant.

Prince said three officers caught him, placed him in handcuffs and proceeded to punch and kick him.

Othen testified in court last fall that his adrenaline was pumping and he feared for his safety as he and about a half dozen other officers were trying to take down Prince.

He said at one point Prince started to move toward officers, so he thought there was going to be a fight.

Charges against Prince of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana were later stayed.

(CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

River Forecast Centre upgrades number of B.C. waterways on flood watch

Murder trial delayed over evidence issues

Three-week jury trial was to begin Tuesday for man accused of 2006 murder of Eckville man

