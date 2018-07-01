Calgary man caught masturbating while driving

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit also witnessed a motorist at 279 km/h in separate incident

A Calgary man caught masturbating while driving received a ticket for stunting.

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called by a witness at about 10:45 a.m. on June 27 that a man, driving on orange SUV, was naked from the waist up and was masturbating while driving next to a semi truck.

The driver was northbound on Highway 2 by Ponoka and was eventually stopped just north of the Wetaskiwin exit. The witness was able to provide officers with a statement and photographic evidence.

Officers say the man had no interaction with law enforcement before this incident. He received a ticket for stunting, which brings a fine of $543.

Extreme speeder tagged at 279 km/h

In the evening of June 26 the traffic unit tagged a speeder travelling at 279 km/h.

The speed limit on Highway 2 is 110 km/h.

The incident occurred later in the evening on Highway 2 and the vehicle was going so fast it was difficult to catch up. There is no further information on the file.

