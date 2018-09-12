Calgary man charged with triple murder gets lawyer, case put over one month

Calgary man charged with triple murder gets lawyer, case put over one month

CALGARY — A Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and girlfriend finally has a lawyer but will remain under psychiatric care.

Rebecca Snukal was in court to represent Dustin Duthie as he appeared via closed-circuit video.

“Your honour, I am advising that Mr. Duthie is fit to stand trial however he is also certified under the Mental Health Act,” she told the court on Wednesday.

Duthie was examined by a psychiatrist last month who determined he understood the charges against him and was capable of instructing a lawyer. But he will remain at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre in Calgary under a mental health warrant.

Snukal requested disclosure and had the case put over to Oct. 10. Duthie remained silent during the brief appearance.

A court order is in place preventing Duthie from contacting five people, including members of both families.

The bodies were all discovered July 31, but investigators say they believe Duthie’s girlfriend, Taylor Toller, died around July 26 in her condo.

His mother, Shawn Boshuck, and his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion, were found in their home and court documents allege they were killed July 31.

Police have said it appeared the deaths were connected, but no motive has been confirmed.

Previous story
Bus crash survivors drop the puck on Humboldt Broncos new season

Just Posted

Program helps reduce childhood cavities

Available in select Red Deer and Central Alberta schools

Red Deer prepares for Alberta Culture Days

Fred Penner to perform in concert

Armed man robs Red Deer convenience store

Police are asking for the public’s assistance

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

Lacombe adopts parental leave policy for council

Policy allows council member with new child to take up to 16 weeks of partially paid leave

Gardening: It’s a good time for plants right now

Cooler weather, shorter days are ideal for planting, transplanting or dividing plants.… Continue reading

LeBlanc in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc… Continue reading

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a… Continue reading

‘This is about preserving democracy’: Ford defends moves on council-cutting plan

TORONTO — Protesters heckled Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the legislature Wednesday… Continue reading

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all of Canada will… Continue reading

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month