Calgary officer who shot at man in stolen car acted reasonably: police watchdog

Calgary officer who shot at man in stolen car acted reasonably: watchdog

CALGARY — Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared a Calgary officer who fired 11 shots in less than three seconds at a man inside a stolen car, saying the use of force was reasonable given the danger.

Officers came across a Honda Civic committing a traffic offence on the evening of Nov. 3, 2016. A search of the licence plate determined it was stolen.

The car went into an alley and stopped in front of a closed garage door. The police vehicle, with its lights on, pulled up behind the car’s driver’s side. A 20-year-old man was alone inside.

“He initially appeared calm and compliant — but without warning, the man placed the Civic in reverse and backed up, colliding with the police vehicle. He then drove forward and to the left of the front end of the police vehicle,” the Alberta Serious Incident Response team said in a release Friday.

The confrontation was captured on the police vehicle’s video system.

One of the officers was dangling from the car’s driver’s side window trying to remove its keys and put it in park. A second officer ran to the passenger side with his service pistol drawn.

Then the car reversed, causing the first officer’s legs to hit the police vehicle and the car to collide with another parked vehicle.

“The man’s operation of the stolen Civic created a danger that exposed the first officer to a risk of imminent death or grievous bodily harm,” ASIRT said.

“The fact that the officer was not seriously hurt was likely nothing more than luck, considering the man had narrowly missed crushing the officer between the stolen vehicle and the two stationary vehicles in his path as he quickly reversed the Civic.”

The officer on the passenger side fired 11 shots at the man in 2.73 seconds.

The man was treated in hospital for four gunshot wounds and survived with severe injuries to his arm and side.

“While it is unfortunate that the man sustained serious injuries, his actions in attempting to escape would have created a reasonable apprehension that the first officer’s life was in danger,” ASIRT said. “The force that was used to address that danger was reasonable given all of the circumstances.”

There was a separate investigation into two other officers who arrived later and punched and kicked the man. They, too, will not be charged.

ASIRT said Friday the first set of punches by one officer and initial kicks from another could be considered reasonable.

“The greater challenge arises with the respect to the second set of kicks, administered after a pause in the action … and after officers had effectively been called off by the primary officer dealing with the man,” ASIRT said in a release.

“On the available evidence, it is more difficult to see this use of force as reasonably necessary. Objectively, the actions could be viewed as unnecessary, punitive and the result of heightened emotions rather than tactical need.”

However, Crown prosecutors, who act independently from the police watchdog, have decided not to lay any charges because there is not a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Previous story
Getting guitars to kids in need

Just Posted

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

Summer storms cause $30-million of insured damage in Central Alberta

Insurance Bureau of Canada reports more ‘catastrophic’ weather events

Anonymous 35k donation helps create space for dogs at CollegeSide Gardens

The supportive living centre in Red Deer received $35,000 from an anonymous donor

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: How much is it to use the bathroom?

As I recall mentioning in your paper last week, I was recently… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month