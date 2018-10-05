Broadcaster Ron MacLean (left) and John Furlong, 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics CEO, at a recent appearance in Red Deer.

Calgary Olympics would offer opportunies for Red Deer

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games know-how could come in handy for Olympic organizers

A Winter Games-savvy Red Deer could be a serious player in a Calgary Olympics, predicts the head of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics organizing team.

“(Red Deer) is perfectly positioned to take advantage of that Olympic window,” said John Furlong, CEO of the team that bid, organized and staged the successful Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. He was in Red Deer recently to share his experiences and provide an inspirational boost ahead of Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“I promise you when these Games are over, that’s the first thing you’re going to think about. It’s just the natural progression for having achieved this.

“You’ll walk away, take a couple of days off and go, ‘When are the Olympics? Let’s get involved in that.’”

Furlong believes Calgary has a decent shot at landing its second Olympics. Calgary is one of three bids — along with Stockholm and the combined Italian bid Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo — that will be proposed next week as official candidates for International Olympic Committee approval next week.

Calgary brings a proven track record to the table, including setting a financial standard that has been used for every Winter Games since, he said.

“(Calgary’s organizers) are trusted and they are part of the Canadian brand, which is important,” he said.

Should Calgary land the Games, Red Deer and other Alberta communities should take advantage of the buzz.

“My view is that the communities of the province need to look at this as an opportunity and find ways to participate.

“And even if they don’t get in as part of the hosting environment … you can get in as a community to host countries and hold training camps.”

A successful Calgary bid could have a huge impact in Alberta beyond the obvious benefits of showcasing the province and country on a world stage.

“I think the Olympic games have a terrific potential to liberate Alberta out of the kind of business down period they have been in and maybe give the province a different focus going forward than where it has been in the past which was a very single industry kind of focus.

“The Games can do a lot to bring Edmonton and Red Deer and other communities and Calgary together and give them something that can really liberate and inspire and change the way people feel.”

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster and former Red Deerian Ron MacLean applauds the idea of his home town getting involved in the Olympics.

“I think it’s a perfect idea,” he said.

“One of the things that (Furlong) and the Vancouver Olympic organizing committee recognized is that there is that divide — the Rockies — and the rest of the country is kind of oblivious unless you bring them into the mix.

“As a Canadian, no matter where the Games are staged and what kind of games they are it’s really important to reach out and touch everyone.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Poll respondents split on cannabis amnesty question
Next story
Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Just Posted

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

Poll: Do you think Canada came out a winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?

It came down to the 11th hour but Canada and the U.S.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Forging ahead to finish work on the Games plaza

Work is well underway on the 2019 Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza… Continue reading

Calgary Olympics would offer opportunies for Red Deer

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games know-how could come in handy for Olympic organizers

Naked man spotted in Red Deer Thursday

A naked man was spotted in Red Deer Thursday morning. Red Deer… Continue reading

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad Drilling in friendly deal valued at $1 billion

CALGARY — Two of Canada’s largest oil and gas drillers have agreed… Continue reading

Danny Boyle to gather Britons on beaches to mark end of WWI

LONDON — Filmmaker Danny Boyle is urging thousands of people to gather… Continue reading

Most Read