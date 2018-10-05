Calgary Olympics would offer opportunies for Red Deer

A Winter Games-savvy Red Deer could be a serious player in a Calgary Olympics, predicts the head of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics organizing team.

“(Red Deer) is perfectly positioned to take advantage of that Olympic window,” said John Furlong, CEO of the team that bid, organized and staged the successful Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. He was in Red Deer recently to share his experiences and provide an inspirational boost ahead of Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“I promise you when these Games are over, that’s the first thing you’re going to think about. It’s just the natural progression for having achieved this.

“You’ll walk away, take a couple of days off and go, ‘When are the Olympics? Let’s get involved in that.’”

Furlong believes Calgary has a decent shot at landing its second Olympics. Calgary is one of three bids — along with Stockholm and the combined Italian bid Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo — that will be proposed next week as official candidates for International Olympic Committee approval next week.

Calgary brings a proven track record to the table, including setting a financial standard that has been used for every Winter Games since, he said.

“(Calgary’s organizers) are trusted and they are part of the Canadian brand, which is important,” he said.

Should Calgary land the Games, Red Deer and other Alberta communities should take advantage of the buzz.

“My view is that the communities of the province need to look at this as an opportunity and find ways to participate.

“And even if they don’t get in as part of the hosting environment … you can get in as a community to host countries and hold training camps.”

A successful Calgary bid could have a huge impact in Alberta beyond the obvious benefits of showcasing the province and country on a world stage.

“I think the Olympic games have a terrific potential to liberate Alberta out of the kind of business down period they have been in and maybe give the province a different focus going forward than where it has been in the past which was a very single industry kind of focus.

“The Games can do a lot to bring Edmonton and Red Deer and other communities and Calgary together and give them something that can really liberate and inspire and change the way people feel.”

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster and former Red Deerian Ron MacLean applauds the idea of his home town getting involved in the Olympics.

“I think it’s a perfect idea,” he said.

“One of the things that (Furlong) and the Vancouver Olympic organizing committee recognized is that there is that divide — the Rockies — and the rest of the country is kind of oblivious unless you bring them into the mix.

“As a Canadian, no matter where the Games are staged and what kind of games they are it’s really important to reach out and touch everyone.”



