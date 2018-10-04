Calgary one of three cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Games is one of three that will be proposed as an official candidate for approval, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday.

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week, while the Turkish city of Erzurum has been dropped from the bidding contest.

The proposal by the IOC’s executive board followed recommendations by a working group assessing the potential candidates.

Calgary, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988, has yet to decide whether it wants to host another games. A plebiscite is scheduled for Nov. 13 asking Calgarians if they want the games again.

IOC vice-president Juan-Antonio Samaranch Jr says telecommunications, transport and airports were “a little challenging” for Erzurum.

“They have all our respect and we will continue to talk to them,” the IOC official said.

Erzurum, in eastern Turkey, had also considered using facilities and venues in Russia.

Turkey’s latest sporting rejection came one week after it lost out to Germany over the right to stage soccer’s 2024 European Championship. The country had also failed with bids to host Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016.

In addition, Istanbul is a five-time loser in Summer Games bidding, including the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo.

Bids from Sion (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Sapporo (Japan) had also previously failed.

The bid process has been revised and made cheaper for potential bidders, aiming to ease concerns of European voters who have consistently rejected Olympic plans since Russia spent US$51 billion on massive infrastructure linked to the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Previous story
WATCH: Walking to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women
Next story
Tories dismiss Bernier’s success in attracting former Conservative party execs

Just Posted

WATCH: Walking to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dozens took to the streets in downtown Red Deer to raise awareness… Continue reading

Red Deer’s wait for cath lab continues

New reports from Alberta Health Services support cath lab

A literary launch at RDC on Oct. 11

Three instructors read from their newly published works

Clearview Public Schools sees small enrolment increase

Kindergarten classes grow

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins award

American Public Works Association 2018 Project of the Year Award for Alberta

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

TORONTO — Will Canadian fans of big-budget, American Super Bowl ads get… Continue reading

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers to meet in Saskatoon about carbon tax, economy

SASKATOON — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing his anti-carbon tax crusade… Continue reading

Puerto Rican woman convicted in murder-for-hire of Canadian husband

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico woman accused of hiring… Continue reading

Nurse surprised by complainant’s injuries, sailor’s sexual assault trial told

HALIFAX — A nurse who examined a young Halifax woman after she… Continue reading

‘We’ve never seen this kind of abuse,’ says woman who found duct-taped face

An Ontario woman says she’s shocked by the depths of human cruelty… Continue reading

Critics slam Liberals over prescription drug cost ‘concession’ in trade pact

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is being urged to do everything possible… Continue reading

Canadian surgeon sews up favoured teddy bear after boy’s operation

HALIFAX — A Halifax neurosurgeon has performed a career first, after a… Continue reading

Denzel Washington looks back fondly on some crucial advice

NEW YORK — Denzel Washington joined the Boys & Girls Club of… Continue reading

Most Read