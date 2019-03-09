Calgary police officer suing city, police service – alleges sexual harassment

Calgary police officer suing city, police service – alleges sexual harassment

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer is suing the city and the police service alleging sexual harassment and intimidation.

Kimberley Prodaniuk has been a member of the Calgary Police Service since 2008 but has been on stress leave for nearly two years.

Her statement of claim includes allegations of sexually explicit comments made by other police while on duty and during a training course.

The allegations, which also include a claim of derogatory comments made by the Calgary Police Association, have not been proven in court.

Her lawsuit is seeking an undisclosed financial amount for damages.

The Calgary Police Service Commission declined to comment on the specific allegations and the Calgary Police Association says it would refute the claims.

“The claims in this lawsuit are now before the court to assess,” said Brian Thiessen, chairman of the Calgary Police Service Commission Friday.

“We continue to believe that any form of harassment is unacceptable and should be met with the strongest response possible.”

Brendan Miller, Prodaniuk’s lawyer, says his client has not been able to work as a police officer because of what she has been through.

“It has had a massive impact on her life with respect to her mental well-being.” (CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press

