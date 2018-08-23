File photo

Call for nominations for Red Deer Downtown Business Association board of directors

The Red Deer Downtown Business Association is looking for four members to join its board.

Nominations are open until Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

Those passionate about downtown Red Deer, interested in contributing to its future, and willing to make a commitment can apply to serve a three-year term.

Supported by staff, the board is responsible to set policy, review progress and provide direction for the association. Directors are expected to participate in monthly board meetings, an annual meeting, along with organization events and committee responsibilities. The time commitment is about two hours per month on every third Thursday.

Candidates must be operators or employees of businesses located within the Business Improvement Area in the Downtown region and pay the associated levy.

For more information, visit www.downtownreddeer.com/about/boardofdirectors.


