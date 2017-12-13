Cameras catch some 400 intersection speeders

Some 400 tickets issued in Red Deer since Nov. 1

Speedsters zipping through green, yellow and red intersection lights have so far received 421 violation tickets at 10 high-collision intersections in Red Deer.

Tickets cost registered vehicle owners anywhere between $78 to $474, but fines for driving more than 50 km over the speed limit are set by the court.

Drivers have been ticketed since Nov. 1. Prior to that warnings were issued instead to educate the public.

Paul Goranson, Red Deer’s protective services director, said more warnings were issued this past summer than tickets and that was expected.

“There is a lot of weather dependency. When roads are bad they just don’t drive as fast and are more cautious, typically. In the summer that’s when you see the higher numbers,” Goranson said.

The 421 tickets were issued during the first 41 days of the new program.

“I think we’re going to need a good year or two before we really see what the actual trends will look like. It’s too early in the program to really make any conclusions.”

The municipality receives 59 per cent of the fine revenue and the province gets 41 per cent. The money the city receives goes to support policing costs.

He said it is hoped the safety initiative will change drivers’ behaviour at intersections no matter what colour the traffic light. It’s not just a speed-on-green campaign.

“Some people think if you go through the intersection and you’re speeding when light is green, you get a ticket. But if it’s yellow you get a ticket. If it’s red you get a ticket as well.”

Speeding through a red light potentially means getting a red light ticket too, he said.

The following intersections are equipped with speed cameras. Cameras typically operate in four locations at a time and rotate around the city in one month intervals:

  • 32nd Street – 30th Avenue eastbound
  • 30th Avenue – 32nd Street southbound
  • 50th Street – 30th Avenue eastbound
  • 30th Avenue. – 50th Street northbound
  • 49th Street – 49th Avenue northbound
  • 76th Street – 50th Avenue northbound
  • 59th Street – 50th Avenue southbound
  • 32nd Street – Taylor Drive southbound
  • 67th Street – 50th Avenue northbound
  • 32nd Street – 50th Avenue southbound


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas
Next story
Update: Man falls to his death off Sorensen Station roof

Just Posted

Live play and creche display in Red Deer open to the public

A mainstay of some Red Deerians’ Christmas traditions, the live nativity and… Continue reading

Cameras catch some 400 intersection speeders

Some 400 tickets issued in Red Deer since Nov. 1

National dog blood shortage impacts Red Deer animal hospital

A recently reported shortage of canine blood in Canada has far reaching… Continue reading

Update: Man falls to his death off Sorensen Station roof

Red Deer RCMP say the death was not suspicious

United Way CEO moves on

Red Deer-based agency to begin search for new leader

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision near Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month