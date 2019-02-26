File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Jason Kenney speaks to the media at his first convention as leader of the United Conservative Party in Red Deer.

Campaigner fined $15K by elections commissioner in Alberta Conservative contest

EDMONTON — Alberta’s election commissioner has issued penalties totalling $15,000 surrounding an investigation into the 2017 United Conservative leadership race.

Commissioner Lorne Gibson has levelled two fines of $7,500 each to Cameron Davies, the co-campaign manager of Jeff Callaway’s campaign for the leadership.

The penalties were for obstruction of an investigation but, as is customary, no details were provided.

Davies declined comment and directed questions to his lawyer Dale Fedorchuk.

Fedorchuk, in a statement, said Davies denies the allegations and that they plan to appeal the decision to Court of Queen’s Bench.

“I note that the findings of the commissioner were not based upon a hearing, where oral evidence was presented and findings of fact made,” Fedorchuk wrote Tuesday.

“It is important that the public not make any conclusions or draw any inferences from the commissioner’s decision until this matter has been heard by the court.”

Callaway was one of four candidates who ran in 2017 to head up the United Conservative Party, which was formed after a merger of the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties.

Jason Kenney won the leadership.

In 2018, questions arose over the campaign after a recording was made public in which UCP insiders discussed Callaway running a “kamikaze” campaign for Kenney, attacking key rival candidate Brian Jean and allowing Kenney to float above the fray.

Callaway joined the race and indeed attacked Jean, who had been the leader of the Wildrose. Callaway accused Jean of poorly managing caucus funds and losing touch with the grassroots.

He then dropped out before voting day to support Kenney.

Both Kenney and Callaway have denied engaging in such a scheme.

The United Conservatives said Davies had a contract to provide policy briefing notes to the party caucus since November.

Christine Myatt, a caucus spokeswoman, said that contract was terminated Tuesday.

“Mr. Davies advised that he was not the subject of any investigation. Mr. Davies was encouraged to fully co-operate with any inquiries made by the election commissioner and to advise us of any change in circumstance,” Myatt said in a release.

“On Feb. 26, 2019, the elections commissioner provided notice of two administrative penalties against Mr. Davies. As a result, Mr. Davies independent contractor agreement has been terminated.”

Myatt said at no time did the elections commissioner contact the UCP, the UCP caucus, Kenney’s office, nor Kenney’s leadership campaign about the investigation.

Previous story
Trooper, Kim Mitchell will rock the 2019 Canada Winter Games with a free concert on Thursday

Just Posted

Trooper, Kim Mitchell will rock the 2019 Canada Winter Games with a free concert on Thursday

The show will go on in large heated tent off Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer

1995 Canada Winter Games time capsule on display at Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

2019 Canada Winter Games time capsule in the works

Red Deer archer is targeting a win at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kaitlyn Wiley says the sport is in her blood

Punk-rocker Bif Naked and rapper k-os plan a ‘boisterous’ Canada Winter Games concert Wednesday in downtown Red Deer

The free show starts at 6:30 p.m. in big, heated tent off Celebration Plaza

Pro-pipeline convoy returns to Red Deer

‘We have a common goal,’ says organizer.

WATCH: Waskasoo pins selling out fast at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

There’s a bit of pin-demonium at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Those… Continue reading

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Travel: An unforgettable sail down the Nile

By Gerry Feehan The Nile River is a mind-boggling 6,853 kilometres long.… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Most Read