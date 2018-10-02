Canada gave up too much in trade deal: Red Deer County mayor

Jim Wood said U.S. farmers will get unfair access to Canada’s dairy industry

Many farmers got a real deal in the new trade agreement with the U.S., says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood.

“I guess the key thing is our prime minister made some assurances to our dairy industry, and those assurances have fallen by the wayside,” said Wood on Tuesday.

“There have definitely been huge concessions made in negotiations.”

Wood said Canada’s supply management system worked well for producers and consumers.

“(Farmers) have been able to establish a good product at a fair price without government subsidy,” he said. “U.S. farmers are highly subsidized and now they are going to be able to take advantage of the Canadian system.

“So we’re going to have U.S. farmers who are subsidized and now also getting a piece of the Canadian farmers’ market — which I think is unfair.”

Wood said the supply management system has run like a fine-tuned machine for decades. Some fear that the recent concessions could see that system pecked away at until it no longer works.

The mayor, who farms and raises cattle in the eastern part of the county, said many agricultural producers feel the dairy industry was forced to accept concessions so that Canada could win somewhere else in the negotiations over the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“I’ve tried to take a look and see what are the wins for our country and what are the losses.

“I guess the key thing is I’m having a hard time trying to find something new that is the big win.

“I’ve heard a lot of ‘We didn’t lose this’ or “We didn’t lose that.’”

But not losing something is not the same as improving your position, he said.

“I think we’ve had big losses to our Canadian farmers.”

Outside the agriculture world, Wood also sees changes that will not benefit Canadians.

“I mean we all use pharmaceutical drugs. There has been a negative impact on the costs.”

Not as obvious is the deal’s impact on Canadian autonomy, he said.

“There are restrictions in it on trade deals Canada can have with other countries. I look at it as extremely important to our oil and gas industry that we are able to create new markets.

“I’m a little concerned over where that will go,” he said, adding how much impact it will have on Canada’s ability to sign new trade pacts is unclear.

“I guess what I take from the whole thing is I think we need to establish more trade with the rest of the world and not be so reliant on the USA for our markets.”

The U.S. absorbs 76 per cent of Canada’s exports and 80 per cent of Mexico’s.

There are still plenty of question marks around softwood lumber and what will happen to steel and aluminum tariffs, he said.

“I think we have an agreement that’s not complete, that needs more work. I hope our federal government would consider that they have a complete deal not a quick deal.”



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter