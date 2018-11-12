Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can resolve its tariff dispute with the United States by the end of the month.

That’s when leaders of the G20, including Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump, will gather for their annual meeting, which is taking place this year in Buenos Aires.

According to media reports, that’s also when the two countries aim to join Mexico for a signing ceremony celebrating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, replacing NAFTA.

Speaking today at a news conference in Paris, Trudeau says he brought up the tariff dispute with Trump when the pair spoke briefly at a dinner Friday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

He says the ongoing U.S. tariffs on foreign exports of steel and aluminum remain a source of concern for both Canadians and Americans alike.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., said in an interview last week that some high-level talks have taken place, and that he has extended an invitation to U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer to formally resume the effort to get the tariffs lifted.

Insiders say the U.S. has been demanding quotas be imposed on Canadian exports, something government officials in Ottawa insist is a non-starter.

“I absolutely brought it up — the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs continues to be a concern to Canadians, like it is of concern to many American citizens and companies,” Trudeau said of his discussion with the president.

“This is something that, as I’ve said before and as I releated to President Trump, I hope we’re able to solve by the time we meet each other in the G20 in Argentina.”

