Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Alberta Senator Doug Black said Canada needs to get its competitive mojo back.

“We have a shrinking economy because we have taken our eyes off the ball,” said Black in a speech Friday to the Lacombe Rotary Club.

Where the U.S. is lowering taxes and trimming regulations, Canada is bringing in a carbon tax and adding red tape.

“The result is a widening gulf competitively,” said Black.

For Alberta, new economic realities have been keenly felt.

Once reliant on Alberta oil, the U.S. no longer needs Canadian energy.

Making things even more challenging, he said, is Alberta’s primary industry, energy, is “out of favour in Ottawa right now.

“The oilsands are the bogeyman of this government.”

Black said projects such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline are vital to Canada’s and Alberta’s future success.

The independent senator from Calgary has turned that conviction into a private member’s bill, the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project Act, which recognizes that the project is in the national interest and critical to Canada’s future prosperity.

If the bill becomes law, the project, its operation and all of the work connected with it, fall under federal jurisdiction and cannot be blocked by a province or municipalities — in this case B.C., Burnaby and Vancouver.

Black was sharply critical of B.C. efforts to block the project, which included two MPs disobeying an injunction.

“What is going on in British Columbia now is a complete breach of the rule of law.”

The project is more than a means to get oil to tide water, it is a symbol, he said.

“It is a symbol of the fact that if we do not get this built that Canada is closed for business.

“We are sending the signal internationally that Canada is the country where projects come to die.”

Canada’s inability to get its energy to market has created a price differential against world prices that costs the country $15 billion a year, he said.

The act is in the process of second reading and Black is optimistic it will pass.

“I believe I have the strong support of the Senate for the bill.”

Once passed, it would go to the House of Commons.

“That’s when the wolf is among the chickens,” he joked.

Oil is not the only area where Canada, a nation built on trade, is lagging. Black said Malaysia recently turned to Australia for an agricultural product because Canada could not guarantee delivery.

“We’re getting a reputation of not being able to deliver our goods.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer
Next story
RCMP say truck crashed into bus carrying hockey team, fatalities

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month