Bentley residents turned out in force on May 28 to protest the looming loss of Canada Post counter service in the community. File photo by Red Deer Advocate

Canada Post parcel service back in Bentley

Bentley residents rallied to save Canada Post counter service

Bentley’s efforts to keep Canada Post counter service in town appear to have paid off.

More than 100 residents rallied last week to protest the loss of an outlet to buy stamps and other products and receive and mail parcels.

For many years, the local IDA pharmacy had run the service but it had become a money loser and without a better deal from Canada Post pharmacy owners had to stop running it.

Related:

Canada Post reviews

Rally

Parcel service was shifted to Lacombe in mid-May and remaining counter service was to have ended last Friday.

However, Canada Post and the IDA owners have worked out a temporary agreement to keep offering postal service on a month-to-month basis until a permanent solution can be found.

“The owners of the IDA were very gracious and willing to extend it another month to help us work this through and help us come up with a solution,” said Mayor Greg Rathjen, who has been heading lobbying efforts to save the service.

Rathjen said parcel service was to have resumed on Tuesday but got held up for a day or two by a last-minute glitch.

The mayor remains optimistic that a long-term solution will be found, sparing local residents a nearly 50-km return trip to Lacombe to pick up parcels.

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins has taken up their cause and has publicly called on the minister who oversees Canada Post to intervene.

Canada Post closed its corporate post office in Bentley as part of a cost-cutting move.

Rathjen said it is time to bring that back.

“We’re going to Ottawa on that one,” he said.

They may be in fight for a fight because Canada Post representatives have told the town the Crown corporation cannot legally reestablish a corporate office in a community where it was removed.

“They’ve said it’s not allowed but we can’t find anywhere that it’s not allowed,” he said.

“They would rather not open this up because other people are going to want to do it.”

Rathjen estimates Canada Post has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars since it contracted out postal service in Bentley.

There was a time when contracting out service made sense in Bentley. However, with changing mailing habits, less-busy outlets can no longer make a go of it based on Canada Post rates, he said.

In bigger centres, where outlets have many more parcels and transactions the Canada Post model may still work.

“It just doesn’t work in a small town that’s struggling.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

Just Posted

Canada Post parcel service back in Bentley

Bentley residents rallied to save Canada Post counter service

Red Deer man arrested after chase through residential yards

Man to face several charges in court on Wednesday

Lacombe man facing child porn charges

Airdrie RCMP alerted that a man was sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl

Only a few of Guatemala volcano’s dead have been identified

EL RODEO, Guatemala — People of the villages skirting Guatemala’s Volcano of… Continue reading

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for embattled MMIW inquiry

OTTAWA — The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and… Continue reading

Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March

Original Pizza Pop recipe preserved by great-nephew

WINNIPEG — A descendant of the man credited with inventing Pizza Pops… Continue reading

Heritage society denounces Chateau Laurier redesign as “heritage vandalism”

OTTAWA — An Ottawa preservation society is blasting the redesign of an… Continue reading

Bocce Ball season is underway at Golden Circle in Red Deer

Red Deer celebrates Seniors Week, June 3 to 9

Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

The event is June 20 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre

Blackfalds woman claims six figure win off of scratch and win ticket

Jennifer Halyrevich won $100,000 on a Crossword Tripler

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

NEW YORK — Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly imprisoned for nearly 30 years,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month