Canada Post workers in Hamilton, La Mauricie, Que., join rotating strikes

OTTAWA — More than 1,800 Canada Post workers have walked off the job in Hamilton and La Mauricie, Que., as the union’s overtime ban becomes effective across the country.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the walkout in La Mauricie began Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. and in Hamilton just after midnight on Thursday.

Those workers joined union locals in 12 other communities taking part in the rotating strikes.

The Ontario communities of Arnprior-Renfrew and Ottawa are still on strike, as well as the British Columbia cities of Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

In Quebec, six Canada Post locals are also off the job, including St-Jerome, Valleyfield and Sorel.

On Wednesday, CUPW said the overtime ban means postal workers can refuse to work beyond their normal eight-hour days.

“We have a health and safety crisis at Canada Post. We’ve seen injury rates skyrocket,” Mike Palecek, CUPW national president, said in a statement Thursday. “This has got to be fixed.”

Meanwhile, Canada Post says it is facing a days-long backlog of parcel deliveries.

Dozens of trailers filled with parcels and packages were awaiting processing at the agency’s three biggest hubs — Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Combined, the three key locations can process one million parcels a day from across the country, Canada Post spokesman Jon Hamilton has said.

The union and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations.

Canada Post has said it provided “significant” offers to its employees, including wage hikes.

“But they don’t address a single one of our major issues,” Palecek said Wednesday in a statement on the union’s website.

Those issues include health and safety concerns, he said, adding that the wage offers from Canada Post fall far below expected cost-of-living increases.

Last Tuesday, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu appointed Morton Mitchnick, a former chairman of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, to help the two parties resolve their differences.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Mom of soldier who died by suicide after Afghan tour named Silver Cross Mother
Next story
The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Just Posted

Judge denies abuse of process in case of Calgary couple charged in boy’s death

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has rejected a bid by defence lawyers… Continue reading

Chaotic Vancouver arrest ends with suspects in custody, bystander bitten by dog

Vancouver police say three men are under arrest and a 75-year-old innocent… Continue reading

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

CALGARY — A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic… Continue reading

RCMP seeking missing Red Deer teen

If anyone has seen Latesha Dunlop-Perrault, please contact police

Get ready Red Deer entrepreneurs

Edge Investment Forum takes shape in Central Alberta

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing… Continue reading

Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia’s star-studded closing act

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her star power to one of… Continue reading

US construction spending flat in September

WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September.… Continue reading

The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre… Continue reading

Canada Post workers in Hamilton, La Mauricie, Que., join rotating strikes

OTTAWA — More than 1,800 Canada Post workers have walked off the… Continue reading

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO — The case of a man accused in a deadly van… Continue reading

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

VANCOUVER — The federal government wants to create new ocean sanctuaries in… Continue reading

Most Read