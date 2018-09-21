Canada requests trade panel on uncoated groundwood paper ruling by U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a NAFTA trade panel review a U.S. Commerce Department ruling that imposed duties on uncoated groundwood products like newsprint.

The U.S. International Trade Commission overturned the Commerce Department’s ruling in late August, but it could be appealed.

Jean Majeau, spokesman for the Kruger Inc. paper company, says the request for a review of the Commerce Department’s decision will help protect the rights of Canadian producers if the North Pacific Paper Co. does appeal the ITC ruling.

The reversal of the duties on paper products like newsprint came after numerous U.S. lawmakers and businesses had complained the tax threatened the already-struggling newspaper industry.

The request for the panel under NAFTA chapter 19 was filed on behalf of the Government of Canada, several provincial governments and major Canadian forestry product producers.

The Chapter 19 dispute settlement process, which provides an avenue to challenge anti-dumping and countervailing duty decisions, is one of the key issues in the ongoing NAFTA renegotiations.

Previous story
Mistrial denied in Calgary murder trial over jury’s visit to hotel Denny’s
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for Central Alberta

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Central Alberta Friday afternoon. Warning… Continue reading

POLL: Most people don’t want cell phones in the classroom

Sixty-six per cent of Advocate readers who responded to an on-line poll… Continue reading

Grassroots movement to clean up Red Deer is gaining momentum

Homeless people need more attention than shopping carts, says former councillor Cindy Jefferies

Lacombe cracks down on messy properties

Crackdown to target longstanding offenders

Red Deer citizens restrain suspect motorist who caused several collisions and fled

Police thank the public, but caution about getting into ‘harm’s way’

Updated: Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

Mistrial denied in Calgary murder trial over jury’s visit to hotel Denny’s

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied a request for a mistrial… Continue reading

Former Canadian astronaut says space shuttle is a vehicle of hope

OTTAWA — Sending messages of hope from space is a big part… Continue reading

Canada requests trade panel on uncoated groundwood paper ruling by U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a NAFTA trade panel review a U.S.… Continue reading

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

SURREY, B.C. — Three First Nations in British Columbia gathered today to… Continue reading

Tail with a happy ending: Dog rescued from fighting ring, ready for police work

Dallas’s ear-to-ear grin and bright brown eyes seem to sparkle with joy.… Continue reading

Liberal leader doubles down on notion that $75 weekly grocery bill is possible

MONTREAL — One day after being ridiculed for saying it was possible… Continue reading

Jury resumes deliberating man’s guilt in Calgary mother of four’s death

CALGARY — Jurors are continuing to deliberate the guilt of a man… Continue reading

Ontario finance minister projects $15B deficit for province

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister said the province will have to make… Continue reading

Most Read