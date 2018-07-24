Photo: Canada Winter Games garden blooms in Red Deer City Hall Park

A Canada Winter Games themed garden is blooming in front of Red Deer City hall this summer. Joe Pelz, head gardener for the City of Red Deer was seen next to the wheelchair basketball flower bed Tuesday afternoon. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Next time you’re at the City Hall park, take a step back and look again.

You will see a Canada Winter Games themed garden blooming at the park this summer.

Colourful flowers portray the words “this is our moment” in English and French in one corner. Right in the middle of the park, a flower bed is decorated showing a deer, representing the city, said Joe Pelz, head gardener for the City of Red Deer.

In the west side of the park, various flower beds show Canada Winter Games such as skiing, skating, hockey, basketball and wheelchair basketball, among others.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter