A Canada Winter Games themed garden is blooming in front of Red Deer City hall this summer. Joe Pelz, head gardener for the City of Red Deer was seen next to the wheelchair basketball flower bed Tuesday afternoon. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Photo: Canada Winter Games garden blooms in Red Deer City Hall Park

“This is our moment”

Next time you’re at the City Hall park, take a step back and look again.

You will see a Canada Winter Games themed garden blooming at the park this summer.

Colourful flowers portray the words “this is our moment” in English and French in one corner. Right in the middle of the park, a flower bed is decorated showing a deer, representing the city, said Joe Pelz, head gardener for the City of Red Deer.

In the west side of the park, various flower beds show Canada Winter Games such as skiing, skating, hockey, basketball and wheelchair basketball, among others.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
UPDATED: Fishing hooks and lures a danger for aquatic birds
Next story
Recycling truck on fire in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Red Deer County, ATCO near deal for natural gas in Springbrook

An agreement between ATCO and Red Deer County will make it less… Continue reading

Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

City and RCMP release 2018 second quarter crime statistics Tuesday

UPDATED: Fishing hooks and lures a danger for aquatic birds

Injured seagull at Gull Lake could not be located

Fish with an eye on birds

Reducing the risk to aquatic birds

Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Close to 500 jobs, a community facility and shops may be added… Continue reading

Wellness ride to raise awareness and money for mental health for Central Albertans

Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Red Deer

Way beyond recycling: How some Bay Area families are trying to get to zero waste

Anne-Marie Bonneau vowed to never again buy anything made of plastic after… Continue reading

Photo: Work continues on Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project

Look out for signs and detours in place as construction continues near… Continue reading

International Olympic Committee executive says Calgary checks many 2026 boxes

CALGARY — An International Olympic Committee executive says hosting the 2026 Winter… Continue reading

Ottawa looking at stricter handgun controls to stem violence, Goodale says

OTTAWA — The federal government is prepared to consider tightening handgun laws,… Continue reading

Woman in fatal Texas teen love triangle loses court appeal

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a… Continue reading

U.S. appeals court rules 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Second… Continue reading

‘Little backpacks:’ GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

EDMONTON — The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month