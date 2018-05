Randy Mowat, senior vice-president of marketing for MNP, shows a map of where torch will be carried, along with 2019 Canada Winter Games Committee Chair Lyn Radford. (File photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff)

The 2019 Canada Winter Games’ torch will officially be revealed next week.

The torch, torchbearer nomination process and celebration stops for the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay will be discussed at a press conference Tuesday at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in Red Deer at 1 p.m.

Games staff, sponsors and board representatives will attend the event.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter