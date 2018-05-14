Canada won’t oppose Site C dam stoppage pending treaty rights challenge

OTTAWA — The federal government is not going to argue against halting construction of the controversial Site C hydroelectric dam in British Columbia while a B.C. court decides if the project violates constitutionally protected treaty rights.

However a spokeswoman for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said Monday the government will continue to defend the federal approval given for the project in December 2014, even though that approval was given using an environmental review process McKenna herself has said is fundamentally flawed.

The Site C project is an 1,100-megawatt dam and generating station on the Peace River in northern B.C. that will flood parts of the traditional territory of the West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations. In January, they filed a civil court case against the provincial government, B.C. Hydro and the federal government asking a judge to decide if their rights were being violated by the dam. A few weeks later, West Moberly asked the court for an injunction to halt construction pending the outcome of the rights case.

On May 11, lawyers for Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould filed a notice that Canada would remain neutral on the question of the injunction, meaning Canada won’t argue against the idea of postponing construction for months, if not years, while the rights case winds through the court.

Wilson-Raybould has been silent on Site C since being named Canada’s minister of justice in 2015, but in 2012, when she was the B.C. regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, she said the project was “running roughshod” over treaty rights. The Justice Department on Monday directed questions to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

McKenna’s spokeswoman, Caroline Theriault, said the injunction request is just a procedural step regarding construction and that is B.C. jurisdiction not federal.

However, she said Canada will defend the environmental assessment and Crown consultation processes and the federally issued permits required for construction.

McKenna has legislation before the House of Commons to overhaul the process for environmental assessment of major projects like hydro dams and pipelines, arguing the former government’s procedures had skewed too far towards proponents. The overhaul includes requiring traditional Indigenous knowledge be taken into account. However, Theriault said the commitment to overhaul the process also included a promise not to revisit projects that had already been approved, such as Site C.

“The federal environmental assessment process for the Site C project has already been upheld in other court actions,” said Theriault.

West Moberly Chief Roland Wilson said he was both excited and yet concerned by Canada’s decision last week not to oppose the injunction.

“It feels kind of odd and makes me wonder what they’re up to,” Wilson said.

However he said all he has ever wanted was for the project to be stopped until the question of rights can be answered. Wilson said two previous dams on the Peace River already flooded 80 per cent of the functional land within West Moberly’s territory and that Site C will flood half of what’s left. That land is used for fishing and hunting and there is also concern the dam will allow mercury to leak into Moberly Lake, he said.

Construction began in 2015 and more than $2.4 billion has already been spent on a project that will at the earliest, not be completed until 2024 and will cost an estimated $10 billion total.

The province continues to argue against the injunction and will also fight the rights case. Premier John Horgan campaigned on a promise to review the Site C approval. A B.C. Utilities Commission report in November found there are alternatives to building it and that it will go over budget. Nevertheless Horgan in December said he had to let construction continue because cancelling the project would be too costly both for the province and its electricity consumers.

Previous story
Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

Just Posted

Go Fund Me account raising money after tragedy

Red Deer couple dies in motorcycle collision

Quebec G7’s oceans discussion replaces usual African focus

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is shifting the G7 summit away from… Continue reading

Indigenous Peoples need help with dementia, Algonquin elder urges conference

OTTAWA — An Algonquin elder described Monday how shocked she was to… Continue reading

Fish winterkill hits several Central Alberta sites

Thousands of dead fish have surfaced in three Central Alberta ponds and… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer County gives airport $400,000

Money will be used for maintenance work and software upgrades at airport

WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer

You don’t have to live on a farm to grow your own… Continue reading

Canada beats Latvia in OT, Czechs edge Austria at ice hockey

HERNING, Denmark — Canada bounced back from a loss to Finland by… Continue reading

Some disappointments and a few pleasant surprises as Jays hit the quarter mark

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed a strong opening month before… Continue reading

Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

DENVER — A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside… Continue reading

Canada’s screen industry not alarmed over axed Canadian-shot shows

TORONTO — The recent cancellation of several Canadian-shot series doesn’t seem to… Continue reading

School division sorry after employee dressed up as Spice Girl with blackface

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — An Alberta school division has apologized after a… Continue reading

Medal of honour for hero dogs who kept injured owner warm after car crash

TORONTO — A pair of dogs who kept their injured owner warm… Continue reading

World Health Organization takes aim at trans fats

NEW YORK — The World Health Organization has released a plan to… Continue reading

Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart

NEW YORK — Martha Stewart’s next three lifestyle books will be showcases… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month