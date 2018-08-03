Canada’s monthly trade deficit shrinks in June to smallest since January 2017

Containers are unloaded at the Port of Montreal Thursday, July 20, 2017 in Montreal. Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world shrank dramatically in June to $626 million, the smallest in 17 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OTTAWA — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world shrank dramatically in June to $626 million, the smallest in 17 months.

Statistics Canada says the improvement was due to a 4.1 per cent increase in exports compared with May, to a record high $50.7 billion, mainly from higher exports of energy products and aircraft.

Energy exports — primarily oil — rose 7.1 per cent to $9.9 billion, the highest since October 2014.

Exports of transportation equipment and parts were up 18.9 per cent to a record $2.5 billion, with exports of business jets accounting for much of the increase.

Canada’s largest trading partner, the United States, was the destination for a record $37.1 billion of exports, up 2.5 per cent — mainly because of passenger cars and light trucks.

Meanwhile, imports from the United States were up 0.3 per cent to $32.9 billion, resulting in Canada’s trade merchandise trade surplus with the U.S. rising to $4.1 billion.

Canada’s overall imports were down 0.2 per cent in June to $51.3 billion.

The Canadian Press