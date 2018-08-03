Containers are unloaded at the Port of Montreal Thursday, July 20, 2017 in Montreal. Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world shrank dramatically in June to $626 million, the smallest in 17 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada’s monthly trade deficit shrinks in June to smallest since January 2017

OTTAWA — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world shrank dramatically in June to $626 million, the smallest in 17 months.

Statistics Canada says the improvement was due to a 4.1 per cent increase in exports compared with May, to a record high $50.7 billion, mainly from higher exports of energy products and aircraft.

Energy exports — primarily oil — rose 7.1 per cent to $9.9 billion, the highest since October 2014.

Exports of transportation equipment and parts were up 18.9 per cent to a record $2.5 billion, with exports of business jets accounting for much of the increase.

Canada’s largest trading partner, the United States, was the destination for a record $37.1 billion of exports, up 2.5 per cent — mainly because of passenger cars and light trucks.

Meanwhile, imports from the United States were up 0.3 per cent to $32.9 billion, resulting in Canada’s trade merchandise trade surplus with the U.S. rising to $4.1 billion.

Canada’s overall imports were down 0.2 per cent in June to $51.3 billion.

The Canadian Press

Most Read

