Canada’s ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ parental leave coming three months early, in March

OTTAWA — Soon-to-be-parents will be able to access extra weeks of leave three months earlier than expected.

This year’s federal budget announced additional weeks of “use-it-or-lose-it” leave for non-birthing parents, like fathers, and set June 2019 as the date it would come into effect.

The reason for the timing was largely technical in nature. The system that operates employment insurance, which includes special benefits like parental leave, had to be updated to handle the government’s new options.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the system updates were finished faster than expected, and the timeline to add the new leave for dads was moved up to mid-March 2019. Only parents whose children are born or adopted after March 17 will be able to take advantage of the additional weeks.

The Liberals said that moving the date of implementation up by three months could benefit more than 24,000 people.

Parents will get five additional weeks if they opt for the traditional 12-month parental leave, or eight weeks under the new 18-month option introduced late last year, so long as the couple agrees to split the time off to care for a new child.

If the couple doesn’t share the time off, then the family won’t qualify for the extra weeks — making it a use-it or lose-it option.

Quebec has already dedicated leave for second parents, which provides up to five weeks of paid leave to new fathers that covers up to 70 per cent of their income.

Duclos said in an interview that the results in Quebec, his home province, are clear. In 2016, he said four in every five fathers took the time off, compared to about one in 10 in the rest of the country.

The Liberals have faced calls from experts, labour and business groups to make further changes to the parental leave system to allow more parents to qualify, boost the value of benefits paid out and ensure that single parents can also benefit from things like dedicated leave for second parents.

There have also been calls to make leaves available to anyone who isn’t considered a primary caregiver, such as a grandparent.

Duclos says the government will continue to look at ways to modernize the employment insurance system.

“The answer is, of course, there will always be more to do. Our families and our economy are changing rapidly, and our EI system needs to adjust.”

Previous story
Trump says new NAFTA a get-out-of-jail card on 232 tariffs, Trudeau suggests
Next story
Air Canada pilots say near collision should prompt Ottawa to address pilot fatigue

Just Posted

Blackfalds holds cannabis bylaws open house Oct. 2

Proposed changes to bylaws will be discussed

Updated: RDC announces new applied arts degree

Four-year Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment to start September 2019

Winter Games announces entertainers coming to Red Deer

Get ready for 52° North Music and Cultural Festival

Improvements coming to Lacombe Regional Airport

Lacombe city council awards contract

A busy weekend for Ponoka RCMP

Railway maintenance vehicle was stolen, among other crimes

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Mural unveiled by Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students were commissioned to do a mural… Continue reading

Barack Obama takes swipe at Trump’s attitude on environment

OSLO — Former U.S. President Barack Obama took a swipe at President… Continue reading

NEB names three-member panel to conduct Trans Mountain expansion review

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has named the panel that will… Continue reading

Some police forces question roadside marijuana impairment gauge

VANCOUVER — Some Canadian police forces are hesitant to use a federally… Continue reading

Alberta city’s cartoon cannabis spokesman up in smoke after parental backlash

LEDUC, Alta. — Buddy has gone up in smoke. The official cartoon… Continue reading

Canada’s ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ parental leave coming three months early, in March

OTTAWA — Soon-to-be-parents will be able to access extra weeks of leave… Continue reading

Air Canada pilots say near collision should prompt Ottawa to address pilot fatigue

TORONTO — The union representing Air Canada pilots says a near-collision at… Continue reading

Trump says new NAFTA a get-out-of-jail card on 232 tariffs, Trudeau suggests

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave Canada’s NAFTA-talks nemesis… Continue reading

Most Read