Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques preparing for mission

Canadian astronaut preparing for mission

MOSCOW — For Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, it’s all about preparation as he continues his training four months before he blasts off into space.

Saint-Jacques, 48, is currently in Moscow along with U.S. astronaut Anne McClain and Russian Oleg Kononenko, who will join him on board a Soyuz aircraft when it launches for the International Space Station from Kazakhstan on Dec. 20.

“The goal is to get to the day of the launch with a clear mind and the confidence you have full possession of your faculties,” he said in an in-person interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday.

“I like the mountain analogy. Right now, I’m climbing Everest. If you ask a climber who is two-thirds up Everest if he is excited about soon getting to the top… no. He is concentrated. He doesn’t want to trip up, doesn’t want to get caught in his rope.”

The Quebec native, who will become the ninth Canadian to travel to space, will serve as a co-pilot for the Soyuz capsule and, because of his medical training, will be the crew’s doctor on board the station during the six-month stay.

Saint-Jacques is expecting stiff challenges during gruelling training tests Friday.

“At the beginning, you don’t know what to do…but finally you get better and at the end you survive almost everything they throw at you, and you’re ready,” he said.

An astronaut since 2009, Saint-Jacques was named to the mission in 2016.

Trained as both an engineer and a doctor, Saint-Jacques will be the first Canadian aboard the space station since Chris Hadfield spent five months on it in 2012 and 2013.

McClain, who also will be flying into space for the first time, said she is happy to be doing so with her Canadian teammate.

“I knew David before I was assigned to this flight and I was very happy when I got the assignment with him,” she told The Canadian Press in a separate interview. “And I’ve gotten to know him even better over the past few years. And I think the most important aspect of a crew is trust — and I have come to trust David both professionally and personally.

“All of our lives are in each other’s hands in the Soyuz and I trust him to do the right thing. And personally, I can rely on him for anything that comes up in my own life.”

Doug Wheelock, the NASA director of operations at the Moscow space facility, also had kind words for Saint-Jacques.

“He’s a smile with legs, so David is just a joy to have on our team here,” he said.

“He’s got an effervescent personality that tends to draw everyone in…David has been just a real jewel for us.”

Wheelock said being in space is ”like a ballet on fingertips.”

“David is very well-tuned, he’s got the hands of a surgeon, so he’s got a very light, very commanding touch on the control systems and he’ll be a great space flyer,” he added.

Saint-Jacques will celebrate his 49th birthday on the space station Jan. 6.

Previous story
Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

Just Posted

Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

A Red Deer cycling group is concerned about road safety after multiple… Continue reading

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Charges included possession of stolen property

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Arson and attempted break and enter charges laid

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

‘Unavoidable accident:’ Calgary Zoo peacock dies after flying into zoo golf cart

CALGARY — One of the peacocks that often roam freely on the… Continue reading

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

CALGARY — Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline… Continue reading

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang… Continue reading

Arrests in Burnaby, B.C., as order against Kinder Morgan protest camp enforced

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters Thursday as officers enforced a… Continue reading

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

BRITT, Ont. — From a helicopter flying over a smouldering swath of… Continue reading

Calgary Fire Department logs record opioid overdose calls in July

CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department says there were a record number… Continue reading

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters when officers enforced a court… Continue reading

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month