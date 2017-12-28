Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Blood donors are needed to fill about 370 appointments in Central Alberta between now and Jan. 6 to help fill the need for donations this holiday season.

Typically the holidays are a slower time for blood donations. Travel, family activities and changes in routines pose challenges to blood collections, especially the last half of December into the New Year.

As of Wednesday across Canada there were 18,000 open appointments.

Shaun Richer, Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Red Deer and Central Alberta, said the number of donors needed locally is comparable to last Christmas.

“It’s always a struggle during the holidays. We get that during the holiday season people are travelling. They’re spending more time with family, but for us we’re pretty much always open other than Christmas Day,” Richer said on Thursday.

“Right now we’re trying to let people know we’re still open during the holidays.”

He said the Red Deer blood donor clinic is closed on New Year’s Day because the clinic is always closed on Monday. But a mobile clinic will be operating in Rocky Mountain House, at Church of the Nazarene, 5340 59th Ave., from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. with 66 open appointments.

The Red Deer clinic is open 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday.

All blood types are encouraged to donate, but the supply of O-negative blood is in demand because it can be used by any recipient regardless their blood type. Only seven per cent of Canadians are O-negative, he said.

“Every day we always get an update. Right now as of this morning we’re under a two-day supply of O-negative blood so it’s flashing red right now.”

Richer said the clinic will accept walk-ins just because people are so busy right now. Those who want to secure a time can still book an appointment online at blood.ca, by downloading the GiveBlood app., or calling 1-888-236-6283.

Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood, blood products and stem cells, and related services for all the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec).


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises to lay out budget balancing plan in 2018

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says 2018 will focus on Alberta’s fragile… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month