A Canadian citizen who was aboard the Fly Jamaica plane that crashed through a fence at Guyana’s main international airport has died. (Photo from Facebook)

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

A Canadian citizen who was aboard a plane that crashed through a fence at Guyana’s main international airport has died, the federal government said Sunday as it extended its condolences to the person’s family.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs said the agency was providing consular assistance to the family, and noted that officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more information.

Eighty-two Canadians were on board a Toronto-bound Fly Jamaica aircraft that skidded off the runway after a hydraulics failure moments after departing from a Georgetown, Guyana, on Nov. 9, Global Affairs said previously.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the airline reported that two elderly passengers had been taken to hospital as a precaution, but said no one was seriously injured.

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen, citing privacy concerns.

However, the airline identified the victim as Rookia Kalloo, and said its “thoughts and sympathies” are with her family.

“Whilst Mrs Kalloo is not recorded as having been treated in hospital for any injuries as a result of the accident, we are investigating the position further and lending all possible assistance and support to Mrs. Kalloo’s relatives as they come to terms with their loss,” spokesman Kayla Reece said in an email.

A news release on the airline’s website said it was co-operating fully with authorities investigating the crash.

“Our immediate focus is on the safe repatriation and welfare of all of our passengers,” said the release.

A Toronto resident who was on board has said the plane drove over spikes that burst its tires before crashing through a chain-link fence and coming to rest at the edge of a small cliff.

Global Affairs said at the time that none of the 82 Canadians on board were hurt.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizen who passed away in Guyana,” said a statement from Global Affairs on Sunday.

Previous story
‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Donations go to Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau

‘Fantastic Beasts’ flies to top of weekend box office

LOS ANGELES — “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” crawled, slithered and… Continue reading

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

A Canadian citizen who was aboard a plane that crashed through a… Continue reading

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

Wanda Robson still finds it hard to believe that her big sister… Continue reading

Canada Post workers continue strikes, await word on request for mediator

OTTAWA — Canada Post workers were continuing their rotating strikes today after… Continue reading

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with… Continue reading

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday… Continue reading

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger… Continue reading

Taiwan president defends pro-independence film award winner

BEIJING — Taiwan’s president expressed her support for the prestigious Golden Horse… Continue reading

Pamela Anderson calls Australian PM’s comments ‘smutty’

LOS ANGELES — Pamela Anderson is criticizing Australia’s prime minister for making… Continue reading

Trump on Khashoggi death tape: ‘No reason for me to hear it’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said there is no reason for him… Continue reading

Searchers in California fires step up efforts ahead of rain

CHICO, Calif. — Searchers combing a Northern California town levelled by a… Continue reading

Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Star Wars” fans will soon be able to pilot… Continue reading

Most Read