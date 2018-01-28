Canadian engineers fix faulty Canadarm 2 replacement hand

The Canadian Space Agency says it used a “creative software solution” to fix a replacement part on the Canadarm 2, postponing the need to send astronauts on a spacewalk.

The agency says scientists detected an anomaly in one of the electronic systems that controls a new hand that was installed on the International Space Station’s robotic arm last Tuesday.

The CSA says both systems needs to be functional for the robotic arm to be able to fully perform its tasks.

The agency says they planned to send NASA astronauts on a second spacewalk to reattach the old hand, which was functional despite showing signs of wear and tear.

But it says the CSA robotics specialist team determined that the anomaly could be corrected using new software, which was developed by Canadian engineers.

The agency says a spacewalk is no longer necessary.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91
Next story
Ponoka opts in to sponsor 2019 Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Ponoka opts in to sponsor 2019 Canada Winter Games

The town hopes to split the $50,000 ask with the Ponoka Stampede Association

WATCH: Country singers tell their stories in Red Deer

Every song has a story. Country music artists took the stage Saturday… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

As Roger Federer cried while accepting his 20th Grand Slam title, Rod… Continue reading

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

NAFTA talks ‘more positive’: Signs point to emerging back-and-forth negotiation

MONTREAL — The single biggest question looming over the current round of… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month