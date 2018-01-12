Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

The chances of Red Deer hosting the Canadian Finals Rodeo are looking good.

The Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park will make a major announcement at the ENMAX Centrium Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

It’s expected the announcement will confirm the joint bid between the Chamber and Westerner Park to host the CFR was a success.

The bid proposed the rodeo to be hosted in Red Deer for 10 years, starting in 2018.

This is the first time in the CFR’s 44-year history it will not be held in Edmonton.

No other information is available at this time.



