Canadian minister calls for G7 ‘naming and shaming’ on ocean overfishing

OTTAWA — Canada’s fisheries minister wants the G7 to use military and other surveillance technology to name and shame countries that are conducting massive illegal overfishing operations.

Dominic LeBlanc isn’t ready to name countries yet, but he says he has seen recent Canadian Forces satellite images that shocked him — and would shock the conscience of others if they were made public.

LeBlanc says one image was especially disturbing — it depicted an eight-kilometre long net that was scooping more than 400,000 kilograms of wild salmon in the Pacific Ocean.

He hastened to say that none of Canada’s G7 allies are involved in illegal and unregulated fishing.

Canada has made protecting the oceans one of its key themes when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts his fellow G7 leaders in Quebec in June.

The government has said its oceans agenda would focus on reducing plastic waste and tackling the threat of rising sea levels, but LeBlanc’s comments today suggest a much tougher, more aggressive approach.

Previous story
Red Deer Airport pursues low-cost carriers
Next story
Maurice (Mom) Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

Just Posted

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

Red Deer city council campaign finances released

Amount council candidates spent on their bids varies widely

B.C.’s attorney general calls Alberta fuel-ban bill a ‘bluff’

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s attorney general is calling Alberta’s proposed fuel restriction… Continue reading

Maurice (Mom) Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

MONTREAL — A former Hells Angels boss already serving a life sentence… Continue reading

Canadian minister calls for G7 ‘naming and shaming’ on ocean overfishing

OTTAWA — Canada’s fisheries minister wants the G7 to use military and… Continue reading

Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event

For Albertans, making the best of it in hard times and the… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Budget watchdog says a national basic income would cost $76 billion

OTTAWA — A federal spending watchdog says it could cost federal coffers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month