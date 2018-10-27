Canadian politicians offer sympathies following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

OTTAWA — Several Canadian politicians have offered up their sympathies following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the attack as anti-Semitic.

He says in a post on Twitter that Canadians’ hearts are with the city’s Jewish community after the incident, which officials say left multiple people dead and injured six others at a baby naming ceremony.

One person is in custody and police say they are investigating the rampage as a hate crime.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says that “if Canada can help, we will.”

He says he shares the deep anguish in the Jewish community, while Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is “horrified” by the attack.

Some of the country’s premiers have also weighed in, with Ontario’s Doug Ford saying that we must work together to “defeat anti-Semitism and bigotry in all its forms.”

