Canadian politicians welcome opportunity to host World Cup games

TORONTO — The chance to co-host the 2026 World Cup is an opportunity to put Canada on the world stage, politicians said Wednesday after soccer’s international governing body voted in favour of a joint North American bid for the event.

Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton are all candidates cities for games at the tournament that will be hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the world together and highlight how well things work between Canada, Mexico and the United States,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the bid approved by FIFA, which came amid complex trade negotiations between the countries.

Toronto’s mayor noted that Canada had little chance of hosting the international soccer tournament on its own, but will now reap the benefits resulting from its participation in the joint bid.

“It really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” John Tory said. “This is a good investment for tourism, a good investment for sports, a good investment to put Toronto on the map.”

FIFA will select up to 16 host cities from the 23 candidates proposed in the North American bid. Canadian officials have said they will push to have games played in all three of their host cities.

Tory said co-hosting would cost Toronto an estimated $30 million, which would be split between the three levels of government, but he did not provide an estimated dollar value for the expected return on investment.

A spokesman for Ontario’s incoming premier said Doug Ford is looking forward to the prospect of hosting games in the province, but did not respond to questions about funding.

Federal Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan touted the benefits of hosting the games.

“This opportunity will allow the government of Canada to continue playing a crucial role in the development and success of athletes at an international level,” she said in a statement.

“Moreover, this event will potentially provide Canadian athletes the opportunity to play on home soil, allow Canada’s soccer communities to grow and inspire our next generation of athletes.”

Duncan noted that the federal government has pledged up to $5 million to support planning around the event.

Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she is thrilled the joint bid was successful.

“It’s excellent news,” she told the city’s executive committee on Wednesday. “I’m very enthusiastic and soccer fans, and sports fans in general and everyday citizens are very favourable to this announcement. They see great potential.”

In Edmonton, Mayor Don Iveson’s excitement was tempered with realism. He noted more has to happen before the Alberta capital makes the cut of host cities by 2020.

“Overall we scored solidly in the bid and we know we have the best stadium in the country to host soccer,” he said.

Iveson said host cities need between about $30 to $50 million to cover transportation and security costs and other improvement, and that he is looking for provincial money to help support that bid.

Canada failed in its lone previous World Cup bid — to host the 1986 tournament after Colombia pulled out as host. That remains the only World Cup the Canadian men have ever qualified for.

Mexico has twice hosted the World Cup, in 1970 and 1986. The U.S. hosted in 1994.

Previous story
WATCH: River Bend Trails get lighting, enhancements with $200,000 from province

Just Posted

Homeless challenges continue for communities

Red Deer focusing on co-ordinating access

World Cup coming to Alberta in 2026

Canada part of winning World Cup bid for 2026 men’s soccer showcase

WATCH: River Bend Trails get lighting, enhancements with $200,000 from province

“Exciting” improvements will last beyond Canada Winter Games, say organizers

Canadian politicians welcome opportunity to host World Cup games

TORONTO — The chance to co-host the 2026 World Cup is an… Continue reading

Prison psychological tests must be fair to Indigenous inmates: high court

OTTAWA — The federal prison service has failed to ensure its psychological… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Marking Tabasco’s 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — One of the world’s most famous condiments is… Continue reading

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

N.L. premier invites Trump to discuss tariffs as they view ‘Come from Away’ show

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier has invited U.S. President… Continue reading

Gay activist Jim Egan’s fight for equality becomes first LGBTQ Heritage Minute

TORONTO — Director Stephen Dunn says making the first Heritage Minute about… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month