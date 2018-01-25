Canadian skydiver killed in California was taking part in final jump of the day

MONTREAL — The family of Canadian skydiver Aime-Jean St. Hilaire Adam says it is dealing with a deep loss after his sudden death this week in California.

“We knew it was a sport that had its risks and we were worried when we’d find out he was jumping, but we weren’t prepared for this,” said Marie-Anne Adam, the 27-year-old’s cousin.

But the family can take some solace knowing he died doing what he loved, she added.

St. Hilaire Adam died Monday after coming into contact with a fellow jumper mid-air while wearing a wingsuit. He lost consciousness and slammed into the roof of a home southwest of Perris Valley Airport, a popular spot for skydivers about 112 kilometres from Los Angeles.

He did land under a parachute but was pronounced dead by authorities.

St. Hilaire Adam, who is survived by his parents and a younger sister, was well loved by friends and family and had a penchant for pushing the limits, his cousin said.

“Ever since he was young, he always needed adrenalin: snowboarding, surfing,” she said, adding he worked as a lineman all over Western Canada, Newfoundland and the United States.

“The job (lineman) involved helicopters on towers that were ultra-high,” she added. “He always liked the adrenalin.”

Previous story
Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

Just Posted

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

Vehicle dealer donates to Ronald McDonald House

Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep lease donation worth $10,000

RDC instructor aims to help prevent animal-vehicle collisions in Alberta

New Alberta Wildlife Watch program monitors frequent roadkill locations

Picky eater workshop offered

Workshop designed to help parents limit mealtime battles with children

Hotels rooms for the Canadian Finals Rodeo on people’s minds

Last year in Edmonton it attracted 90,000 visitors

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month