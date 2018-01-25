Canadian skydiver killed in California was taking part in final jump of the day

MONTREAL — The family of Canadian skydiver Aime-Jean St. Hilaire Adam says it is dealing with a deep loss after his sudden death this week in California.

“We knew it was a sport that had its risks and we were worried when we’d find out he was jumping, but we weren’t prepared for this,” said Marie-Anne Adam, the 27-year-old’s cousin.

But the family can take some solace knowing he died doing what he loved, she added.

St. Hilaire Adam died Monday after coming into contact with a fellow jumper mid-air while wearing a wingsuit. He lost consciousness and slammed into the roof of a home southwest of Perris Valley Airport, a popular spot for skydivers about 112 kilometres from Los Angeles.

He did land under a parachute but was pronounced dead by authorities.

St. Hilaire Adam, who is survived by his parents and a younger sister, was well loved by friends and family and had a penchant for pushing the limits, his cousin said.

“Ever since he was young, he always needed adrenalin: snowboarding, surfing,” she said, adding he worked as a lineman all over Western Canada, Newfoundland and the United States.

“The job (lineman) involved helicopters on towers that were ultra-high,” she added. “He always liked the adrenalin.”