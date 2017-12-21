File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Police investigate the scene where a car crashed into a roadblock in Edmonton. Public Safety Canada warns extremists are increasingly carrying out simple, but deadly, attacks using knives and vehicles.

Canadian threat report highlights rise in simple but deadly terror attacks

OTTAWA — Extremists are increasingly carrying out simple but deadly attacks using knives and vehicles, Public Safety Canada warns in its latest assessment of the terrorist threat.

Such unsophisticated but “high-impact” assaults took place recently in Edmonton, where five people were injured, and in New York, killing eight people and injuring several more, the annual report released Thursday notes.

“These kinds of potential weapons are easy to obtain and it is therefore difficult to prevent their use in attacks.”

In addition, it notes that Daesh and al-Qaida propaganda has provided guidance to supporters on the use of small arms, vehicles and bladed weapons, offering suggestions on how to inflict the most harm.

“Such encouragement to use simple weapons empowers those who would otherwise be incapable of conducting a more complex terrorist attack.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says in a preface to the report that recent events around the world serve as a reminder that any type of radical ideology, including right-wing extremism, can fuel terrorism.

Canadians have become all too familiar with the tragic consequences of extremism, from the shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that took six lives and injured many more, to the attack in Burkina Faso in which six Canadians were killed, Goodale says.

The principal terrorist threat to Canada continues to stem from extremists inspired by violent Islamist ideology and by terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Qaida to carry out an attack in Canada, the report says.

Some individuals in Canada who are attracted to such ideologies participate in online forums, the circulation of extremist propaganda, terrorist financing and travelling to join terrorist groups abroad.

Just over 190 extremists with a nexus to Canada are overseas and suspected of engaging in terrorist activity, the report says. In addition, the government is aware of about 60 who have returned to Canada.

These numbers have remained relatively stable over the last two years, as it has become more difficult for extremists to successfully leave or return to Canada, the government says.

Slightly more than half of the Canadian-linked extremists abroad are in Turkey, Syria or Iraq. Only “a relatively small number of returnees” are from that region but the majority of those who have returned from one of the three countries are suspected to have taken part in combat, the report adds.

The report says right-wing extremism is driven by “hatred and fear and comprises a complex range of individuals, groups and online communities” espousing a number of issues and perceived grievances.

Previous story
WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School
Next story
Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month