Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

MONTREAL — Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and condemn what what one rabbi is calling “an outrageous act of evil.”

Rabbi Reuben Poupko, who is originally from Pittsburgh, says no Jewish community has been left untouched by the shooting that left 11 people dead.

He says a vigil set for tomorrow at Montreal’s Beth Israel Beth Aaron synagogue will be a chance for community members to give each other hope and strength.

In Ottawa, mourners will gather in front of the Human Rights Monument late this afternoon for what is being described as a solidarity vigil against anti-Semitism and white supremacy.

The organizers said in a statement that the event will be both an act of mourning and a demonstration against acts of racism and bigotry around the world.

Another demonstration is taking place in front of Montreal’s Holocaust museum this afternoon, while events are also planned in Halifax and Vancouver.

Previous story
Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid
Next story
YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

Just Posted

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Flaws found in feds’ many public consultations; small biz tax changes top list

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government’s analysis of its extensive public consultation efforts… Continue reading

Alberta accuses Ottawa of ‘bad-faith tactics’ in 2026 Olympics talks

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister has accused the federal government of negotiating… Continue reading

UPDATE: Gaetz Avenue re-opens, gas leak contained

Gaetz Avenue has re-opened after a gas leak closed northbound and southbound… Continue reading

Learning digital skills at Red Deer College

Young Central Albertans explored the creative side of science this weekend at… Continue reading

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

MONTREAL — Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of… Continue reading

Government closely watching public opinion on asylum seekers, documents show

OTTAWA — The federal government has been closely monitoring public reaction to… Continue reading

Houston wins Nova Scotia Tory leadership after main challenger drops out

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have a new leader after the… Continue reading

‘Her death isn’t in vain:’ trafficking victim remembered in Ontario campaign

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Maddison Fraser is remembered as a champion boxer, an… Continue reading

Canadian politicians, police respond to Pittsburgh synagogue attack

OTTAWA — Canadian politicians and Jewish groups expressed sympathy for the victims… Continue reading

Ontario researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

An Ontario researcher has used modern technology to clearly identify the final… Continue reading

Gunman attacks Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people

PITTSBURGH — A gunman who’s believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and… Continue reading

Most Read