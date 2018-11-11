Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

OTTAWA — A tightly packed crowd has gathered in the nation’s capital for the national Remembrance Day ceremonies, marking 100 years since the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is attending the ceremony on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Paris today, attending Armistice Day ceremonies with dozens of other world leaders, marking the conclusion of the “war to end all wars.”

Participants in Ottawa have gathered under sunny skies and below-zero temperatures at the National War Memorial to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of Canadian men and women who have given their lives in conflicts around the world.

Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette is also in attendance, having just returned from a trip to Belgium for commemorative events. She greeted military veterans and special guests in attendance with friendly respects before the ceremony kicked off with a children’s choir leading the crowd in singing the national anthem.

At 11 a.m., a sombre silence was broken by the beginning of a 21-gun salute and the deep tolling of a bell marking the solemn occasion.

A flyover of five CF-18 Hornet aircraft from Cold Lake, Alta., also flew over the crowd at the National War Memorial in a “missing man” formation.

Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau accompanied Sajjan at the ceremony, and was joined by Senator Peter Harder, chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon representing Veterans Affairs Canada and Thomas D. Irvine, national president of Royal Canadian Legion.

The national silver cross mother this year is Anita Cenerini of Winnipeg, whose son, Thomas Welsh, died May 8, 2004, three months after returning from his mission in Afghanistan. He was the first Canadian soldier to die by suicide after serving in the war in Afghanistan.

Earlier today, crowds of people filled the square at Halifax’s Grand Parade to mark the occasion.

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since.

The Halifax gathering is one of many being held across the country to mark the toll that war has taken on Canada’s military personnel and their families over the last 100 years.

In Montreal, members of Canada’s armed forces marched in to the sound of a beating drum.

Later today, Dominion carillonneur Andrea McCrady will play the bells in Parliament Hill at sunset as part of an initiative organized by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Bells will ring out as night falls in one place after another across the country, including at city halls and places of worship, on military bases and ships, and at ceremonies to honour veterans who served during the First World War.

McCrady will play “The Last Post” on the Peace Tower carillon, followed by striking the largest bell 100 times, at five-second intervals, which represents the moment in 1918 when bells across Europe tolled as the war came to an end.

Previous story
A cost breakdown of Calgary hosting 2026 Winter Games should city bid and win

Just Posted

Remembrance Day services brought to Red Deer seniors

Many veterans and veteran widows can’t make it to Remembrance Day ceremonies due to old age

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

OTTAWA — A tightly packed crowd has gathered in the nation’s capital… Continue reading

A cost breakdown of Calgary hosting 2026 Winter Games should city bid and win

CALGARY — A quick look at estimated costs for Calgary and Canmore,… Continue reading

Eyes on Surrey, B.C., as it moves to replace RCMP with local police force

SURREY, B.C. — Anti-gang advocate Sukhi Sandhu says he will be watching… Continue reading

Proposed safe drug consumption service goes to public meeting Tuesday

Pros and cons will be heard by city council at 6 p.m.

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering to mark historic armistice

VIMY RIDGE, France — The iconic monument at Vimy Ridge served Saturday… Continue reading

Bizarro world: Midterms offer little clarity on fate of USMCA, tariff dispute

WASHINGTON — If the midterm elections were supposed to wipe clear the… Continue reading

Tsilhqot’in and Ottawa to sign financial deal as part of new relationship: chief

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The leader of Canada’s first Indigenous group to… Continue reading

High school football team honours slain quarterback, breaks championship drought

WINNIPEG — A layer of snow covered the field as the St.… Continue reading

Indigenous women coerced into sterilizations across Canada: senator

OTTAWA — When she was 17 years old, Liz was coerced by… Continue reading

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

CALGARY — Calgarians will make important choices on behalf of their province… Continue reading

Deadly fire levelled Paradise, California, in less than a day

PARADISE, Calif. — No one is left in Paradise. Abandoned, charred vehicles… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot… Continue reading

Most Read