Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking disability pension requests from Canadians with terminal illnesses.

The $4.3 billion Canada Pension Plan disability program fast tracks benefits decisions for dying Canadians, but has faced hurdles in meeting the processing timelines.

Now, the government plans to change the rules in a few weeks to grant an expedited review to people whose doctors believe have just six months left to live.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the access to information law show the decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems in how the government decides who deserved a speedy decision.

A briefing note earlier this year to senior officials in Employment and Social Development Canada notes that the department’s definition of terminal illness was problematic enough that it may have clogged up the fast-track system.

Auditor general Michael Ferguson’s February 2016 review of the disability pension program found people with terminal or grave conditions were waiting too long for benefits, or being snowed under by complicated paperwork.

Previous story
Alberta Advantage Party prepares for party status
Next story
Ontario philanthropic couple, daughter confirmed as victims in Maine plane crash

Just Posted

Man found unresponsive in idling vehicle in Ponoka area arrested

Rural property owner called 911 after spotting suspicious vehicle on Sunday

Alberta Advantage Party prepares for party status

More than 8,600 signatures collected

Historic barn near Olds struck by lightning

22 firefighters fought the blaze

Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Twin wildfires tearing through vineyards and brushy hills threatened… Continue reading

Iran: Trump needs to rejoin nuclear deal if he wants talks

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian officials reacted skeptically on Tuesday to President Donald… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

A makeover for milkweed, for the sake of butterflies

QUEBEC — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties… Continue reading

“Something special about this boy:” Davies goes from refugee camp to soccer pitch

EDMONTON — Soccer phenom Alphonso Davies and his former Edmonton Strikers coach,… Continue reading

Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Alex Formenton and Maxime Comtois know what it takes… Continue reading

A robotic hand can juggle a cube – with lots of training

SAN FRANCISCO — How long does it take a robotic hand to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month