Cannabis customers lining up early

More than a dozen in line before Green Town opens doors

More than 50 had lined up outside Red Deer’s first recreational cannabis store half an hour before it opened its doors.

Sam Katzman, who owns Green Town at 5111 49 St., was advising pot customers to come early when interviewed by the Red Deer Advocate earlier this week.

He was expecting “hundreds of people” on opening day.

Green Town could be the first of a number of cannabis retailers in the city with Fire & Flower and Clarity Cannabis also looking to set up shop.

Red Deer’s Fire & Flower location at 3119 49th Ave. is expected to open by the end of November, once it receives its Alberta Gaming, Liquor, Cannabis licence.

Clarity Cannabis at 5511 50th Ave. is expected to open next week.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter