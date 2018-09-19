Cannabis public hearing set for Ponoka

Ponoka proposing 100-metre setbacks from retail stores to sensitive-use areas

Ponoka will hear what the public thinks of proposed cannabis regulations.

Council recently gave first reading to bylaw amendments to include cannabis retail sales as a discretionary use in the central commercial and highway commercial districts in Ponoka.

A public hearing will take place on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Kinsmen Community Centre in Ponoka at 5009 46th Ave.

The bylaw proposes a minimum separation distance of 100 metres between cannabis retail locations and sensitive uses, such as schools and provincial health care facilities.

The 100-metre separation distance is the same minimum requirement established under provincial regulations for cannabis retail licensing through the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission. Municipalities can implement shorter or longer separation distances than 100 metres from sensitive-use areas if they choose.

Ponoka is also proposing specific-use regulations for cannabis retail sales, such as limiting hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and prohibiting drive-through windows to limit accessibility and exposure of the products.

For more information go to www.ponoka.ca.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Decision next month in drunk driving causing death trial
Next story
Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Just Posted

Updated: 18-year-old killed in rollover near Rimbey

Hwy 53 down to one lane at collision scene

Decision next month in drunk driving causing death trial

Bobbi Crotty trial on four impaired charges wrapped on Tuesday

Cannabis public hearing set for Ponoka

Ponoka proposing 100-metre setbacks from retail stores to sensitive-use areas

Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

Fundraiser to help keep kids warm in Blackfalds

Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at… Continue reading

Toronto election proceeding with 25 wards after court sides with province

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court has sided with the provincial government in… Continue reading

Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops… Continue reading

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled today that Canada wants more… Continue reading

Uber driver suing Bucs’ QB Winston over groping incident

PHOENIX — A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay… Continue reading

Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open… Continue reading

Man pleads guilty to ‘Field of Dreams’ site vandalism

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A man accused of driving onto and damaging the… Continue reading

Rafael Nadal to skip tournaments in Asia because of bad knee

MADRID — Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments… Continue reading

Most Read