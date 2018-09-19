Cannabis public hearing set for Ponoka

Ponoka will hear what the public thinks of proposed cannabis regulations.

Council recently gave first reading to bylaw amendments to include cannabis retail sales as a discretionary use in the central commercial and highway commercial districts in Ponoka.

A public hearing will take place on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Kinsmen Community Centre in Ponoka at 5009 46th Ave.

The bylaw proposes a minimum separation distance of 100 metres between cannabis retail locations and sensitive uses, such as schools and provincial health care facilities.

The 100-metre separation distance is the same minimum requirement established under provincial regulations for cannabis retail licensing through the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission. Municipalities can implement shorter or longer separation distances than 100 metres from sensitive-use areas if they choose.

Ponoka is also proposing specific-use regulations for cannabis retail sales, such as limiting hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and prohibiting drive-through windows to limit accessibility and exposure of the products.

For more information go to www.ponoka.ca.



