File photo

Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

City official hopes it stays that way

There’s reportedly no dope driving activity happening in Red Deer.

Paul Goranson, director of protective services with the City of Red Deer, said there hasn’t been a shift in cannabis-related concerns in the city since legalization on Oct. 17.

“There’s been very little to no complaints about improper use in our community, so we’re hoping it stays that way,” said Goranson, adding the reports are the same from both municipal peace officers and Red Deer RCMP.

Red Deer doesn’t have its saliva screening equipment to test for THC yet, but that doesn’t stop the officers from keeping city streets safe, said Goranson.

He said officers are trained to detect impaired driving – and that’s not just limited to cannabis, but all drugs.

The federal government has approved the Drager DrugTest 5000, the first saliva screening equipment to be used by law enforcement to test for THC.

In September, national RCMP spokeswoman Sgt. Marie Damian said the force will have a strategic, limited rollout of the device in consultation with provincial and municipal partners.

Standardized field sobriety test and drug recognition experts will continue to be the primary enforcement tools, she said in a statement.

With files from The Canadian Press


