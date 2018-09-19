Cannabis retailers have sights on Gasoline Alley

Red Deer County approves two development permit applications for cannabis retailers

Cannabis legalization is just around the corner and Red Deer County is seeing its first retail outlet applications.

The county’s municipal planning commission approved on Tuesday two development permit applications for cannabis retail sales, both at sites on Leva Avenue in Gasoline Alley.

One outlet will be part of a development that includes a gas station and restaurant, which are currently under construction. It is located on the west side of Leva Avenue not far from the new north entrance into Gasoline Alley off Hwy 2. The applicants propose to operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and employ four.

The second would be located further south into a multi-unit complex that includes Staples, Liquor Hutch and Synik Clothing. Opening hours would be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the business would employ six, says the application.

Both applications were considered discretionary uses, meaning municipal planning commission approval is required.

Mayor Jim Wood said both applications met setback requirements that they be 100 metres from schools or health care facilities.

Before opening their doors, both businesses will be required to get all necessary provincial approvals.

“We’re basically following the guidelines the province has outlined,” he said.

Wood said the county went to the public for feedback before deciding where to allow cannabis retail providing it met all of the necessary conditions. Whether there will be any public concerns raised when cannabis retailers start popping up in Gasoline Alley or other places remains to be seen.

“Time will tell. This is new for all of us,” he said, adding he has not received any phone calls from residents concerned about cannabis retailing.

“I think we made the best decision we could today.”


