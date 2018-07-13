Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

  • Jul. 13, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold is just south of St. Joseph High School on the east side of Red Deer near Clearview Ridge.

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

