Dozens of skiers from around Canada came to Red Deer in February to compete in the Canada Cup Series event at Canyon Ski Resort. The resort will open Nov. 10. (File photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Canyon Ski Resort aiming to open Nov. 10

The finishing touches are being put on Canyon Ski Resort trails just one month before the ski season begins.

The resort will aim to open to the public Nov. 10, which is about the same time it opened last year.

“We’re super excited to be open again. We have an exciting season planned with the Canada Winter Games,” said David Martel, Canyon Ski Resort general manager. “We’re just in the midst of wrapping up the fine tuning in preparation for the Games.”

Freestyle skiing, alpine skiing and snowboarding events will be hosted at the resort for the Games, which runs Feb. 15 to March 3.

“Last summer was the bulk of the preparation work,” he said. “We had a few test events through the 2017-18 ski season, so we were able to see where some earth work needed to be tweaked (on trails), just to make things run a little bit more efficiently.”

The day lodge received a few upgrades over the summer.

“An elevator is complete and ready to go here, so now our lodge is accessible to everyone,” Martel said.

Canyon will offer four-hour passes this year. In the past, half-day passes were only available at 1 p.m., but the four-hour passes are available anytime.

The Nov. 10 opening date could change depending on the weather, Martel said.

“With this type of fall we’re having, it doesn’t look like we’re too far from having the right weather,” he said. “We’ll do everything we can to be open that day, but Mother Nature needs to play her part.”

The early winter weather complicated hill preparations, he added.

“The weather has slowed down a couple of our projects on the hill … but it doesn’t slow it down a whole lot. We always plan to have rainy day work to do in our shop or day lodge. When it’s nice out, we can work on the hill,” he said.

Martel said the resort hosted a number of weddings this summer. Canyon hosted a few other events during the summer, including Mud Hero and an archery competition.

For more information visit www.canyonski.ca.


