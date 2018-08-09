Capstone at Riverlands trail closure in Red Deer starting Monday

Detours will be in place

A portion of trail along the Red Deer River in Capstone will close Monday.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Aug. 27, but is dependent on weather and water levels.

The trail closure will allow crews to construct a storm outfall on the riverbank as part of the storm trunk installation project on Alexander Way.

Once work is complete, the trail will be restored for temporary use, and will be reconstructed next year as part of the Canada 150 Plaza project.

Trail users are asked to use the detour during the closure.



