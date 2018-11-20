Captain retires, sergeant suspended over Parkland massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida sheriff’s captain who oversaw the initial response to February’s Parkland high school massacre resigned Tuesday and the first sergeant to arrive at the scene has been suspended over what other law enforcement officials saw as their inaction during the initial minutes after the first shots were fired.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced that Capt. Jan Jordan resigned and Sgt. Brian Miller was placed on paid suspension pending an internal investigation. He was ordered to surrender his gun, badge and car and not to perform any law enforcement duties.

Jordan oversaw the city of Parkland on Feb. 14 when a gunman killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Law enforcement officers told investigators she appeared to be in a trance-like state and overwhelmed as she tried to direct the initial response to the attack.

Miller arrived at the school during the shooting but video shows he stayed outside the parking lot until long after the massacre ended, even as other law enforcement officers entered the building.

At the request of a state commission investigating the massacre, the sheriff’s office had not conducted its own probe into its deputies’ actions. An investigator for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission gave a report last week that was heavily critical of both.

Sheriff Scott Israel had no comment on Jordan’s resignation, but said after reviewing the commission’s report he felt it “prudent” to relieve Miller of duty. Israel has also been heavily criticized by the parents of some slain students, who have called on Gov. Rick Scott to suspend him from office. Scott has refused.

The Broward Deputies Association, which represents patrol officers like Miller, did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.

Previous story
2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire at mansion
Next story
Man charged after Ponoka RCMP vehicle rammed

Just Posted

Red Deer city council approves G.H, Dawe Centre arena twinning design phase

’It’s time’ to go through with plans from a decade ago, says councillor

Renovations underway at Lacombe emergency department

Emergency department temporarily relocated to acute care unit

Red Deer’s first pot store opens Thursday, Stettler pot store already open

Wait is over for Central Alberta’s pot enthusiasts

Curling and drinking go ‘hand in hand,’ says Red Deer rink manager

Drunken behaviour shocks curlers

Man charged after Ponoka RCMP vehicle rammed

RCMP says two officers suffered minor injuries in Monday incident

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Scorsese feted at MoMA by friends De Niro, DiCaprio, Hill

NEW YORK — Many young boys grow up with superheroes adorning their… Continue reading

The Rolling Stones plan 13 US live dates next year

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United… Continue reading

Tkachuk, Gaudreau lead Flames over Golden Knights with career highs

Flames 7, Golden Knights 2 CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau… Continue reading

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with… Continue reading

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday… Continue reading

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger… Continue reading

Most Read