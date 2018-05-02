A car hangs from the Millwood bridge on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Image: Twitter/@KawarthaNOW)

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

Toronto police are investigating after a car was spotted dangling from a bridge, about 200 metres from a busy parkway, early this morning.

Police initially said that the blue sedan was hanging about halfway down from the Millwood Bridge for a movie shoot, but later said that no movie shoot was authorized.

They say they don’t know why the car is there, but note that there’s no danger to public safety, because the car is not hanging over the nearby Don Valley Parkway.

Images from the scene show that the car is empty, with no windows or windshield, and its underbelly is stripped.

Police say they’ll release more information as it becomes available.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico had a big heart, family says

Just Posted

Trudeau won’t say whether Liberals will delay cannabis legalization

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the door open to… Continue reading

Van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico had a big heart, family says

TORONTO — The family of a 30-year-old woman who was among those… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP find starving horse, charge owners with animal neglect

MELITA, Man. — Mounties in southwestern Manitoba have laid animal cruelty charges… Continue reading

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

FREDERICTON — The Emergency Measures Organization in New Brunswick is urging people… Continue reading

Assembly of First Nations greets Liberal agenda, rhetoric with skepticism

GATINEAU, Que. — The Liberal commitment to recognizing and reinforcing Indigenous rights… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

NHL taking a look at Wilson hit on Pittsburgh’s Aston-Reese

NEW YORK — The NHL is taking a look at a hit… Continue reading

It ain’t tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

NASHVILLE — Music icon Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to… Continue reading

Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

BEIJING — A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target… Continue reading

Procedure aims to ease symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression

TORONTO — For the last seven years, Sky Zazlov has been fighting… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month