Car hits 15-year-old boy in Red Deer

Police are asking the public to help find the driver

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the driver of a black car that struck a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was walking in the area of Taylor Drive and Galbraith Street around 7:15 p.m. Monday when he was stuck by a smaller black car, possibly a Ford.

The victim, who was taken to hospital and treated for numerous minor injuries, was dragged a short distance before the driver fled.

There were several witnesses to the collision; police say some witnesses may have captured the hit-and-run on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

