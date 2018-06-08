Car hits 15-year-old boy in Red Deer

Police are asking the public to help find the driver

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the driver of a black car that struck a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was walking in the area of Taylor Drive and Galbraith Street around 7:15 p.m. Monday when he was stuck by a smaller black car, possibly a Ford.

The victim, who was taken to hospital and treated for numerous minor injuries, was dragged a short distance before the driver fled.

There were several witnesses to the collision; police say some witnesses may have captured the hit-and-run on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump wants Russia invited back to G7, roiling Trudeau’s Quebec summit
Next story
Doug Ford to transition to power in Ontario over next three weeks

Just Posted

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Red Deer Hospice moves forward with $5.2 million expansion

Six additional rooms and family spaces are being added

May a record scorcher for Red Deer

Average temperature in May was hottest in 104 years of record keeping

This Might Hurt: Roles of girls and women explored in Red Deer art exhibit

Kim Henigman Bruce’s exhibit, How I Got Here, at Harris-Warke gallery

WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Mayor’s Recognition Awards were held Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel

Vatican seeks ‘courageous’ ideas to combat priest shortage

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican called Friday for courageous proposals to cope… Continue reading

Doug Ford to transition to power in Ontario over next three weeks

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he’s working with Ontario’s outgoing Liberals… Continue reading

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7, roiling Trudeau’s Quebec summit

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump’s pitch to bring Russia back into… Continue reading

Saskatoon man calls for changes to assisted-dying law after wife’s death

David Dunn sat beside his wife, held her in his arms and… Continue reading

IKEA to phase out single-use plastic by 2020

TORONTO — IKEA and A&W are the latest big chains to join… Continue reading

Despite controversy, Bourdain wasn’t shy about championing Canadian cuisine

As the world’s best known celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain’s travels took him… Continue reading

Watch:Cowboys face off with bulls in freestyle event

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicks off

Gator who fatally attacked Florida woman is captured

DAVIE, Fla. — Authorities captured and killed an alligator that they believe… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month