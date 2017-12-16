Car hits moose north of Red Deer, driver in hospital with life threatening injuries

One person was airlifted to hospital, and another taken by ambulance after a vehicle hit a moose north of Red Deer.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Blackfalds RCMP and Emergency Services were called to the collision north of Hwy 11A on Hwy 2.

Police said a southbound car collided with a moose. The vehicle then went into the west ditch.

The driver was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital with life threatening injuries. The passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Red Deer Regional Hosptial.

Police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the incident.



