Carbon monoxide scare in Penhold

Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast wants to remind residents of the importance of having working carbon monoxide detectors. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A running vehicle caused a carbon monoxide scare at a Penhold home early this morning.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said at about 1:30 a.m. crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence where initial the CO reading was more than 130 parts per million.

“We checked all the appliances with the assistance of ATCO Gas and it was determined that a vehicle was left running in the garage,” Pendergast said.

Two adults in the home at the time did not suffer any injuries.

“They were lucky that the home was equipped with carbon monoxide detectors which alerted them and they called 911.

“This could have been a very different and tragic outcome.”The Penhold Fire Department reminds everyone to not leave vehicles running in your garage even with the door open, and to make sure your CO alarms are current and working.”

It took until about 3:30 a.m. to clear the home of all the carbon monoxide and get the readings down to zero.

Three fire units and 8 firefighters responded to the alarm



