CARE will introduce newcomers to Canadian summer sports Thursday in Red Deer

Let’s play ball.

Central Alberta Refugee Effort (CARE) will welcome 150 newcomers to Canada for a day of sports and family time in Red Deer.

With many helping hands, youth and their families will be given instructions and the chance to play slo-pitch, volleyball, tennis, basketball, football, disc golf, and lawn games Thursday.

In its sixth year, the annual Intro to Canadian Summer Sports day has served to introduce many newcomers to the different sports and recreation activities available to them during summer. Being familiar with new sports and Red Deer’s parks helps newcomers adjust and become more active in the community, CARE states in a news release.

The introduction to sports portion of the day will run between 1 to 5:00 p.m. A halal barbecue will follow shortly after.

The event is open to immigrant families in Red Deer and surrounding area. Anyone seeking information or wanting to register can contact Central Alberta Refugee Effort by emailing info@care2centre.ca or calling 403-346-8818.

In the event of bad weather, sports day will be rescheduled for another day.

CARE has partnered with the City of Red Deer, Atco, Subway, and Tasty Bakery to host the event.



