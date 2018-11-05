Carjacking and taxi driver robbery lead to charges

Police say an imitation handgun was used in robbery and carjacking

A 21-year-old is facing charges after allegedly using an imitation firearm in a carjacking and taxi driver robbery in Red Deer over the weekend.

RCMP said they got a report about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday that two men posing as potential buyers stole the victim’s truck during a test drive.

It is alleged the suspects had the truck owner take them to Mackenzie Trails Recreation Area, where one of them pulled out a handgun. The victim was then robbed and his truck was stolen.

The victim was not injured and police found the truck in Oriole Park early Sunday.

Surveillance images taken of the suspects helped police track down the pair.

About 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded after a taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint by a lone man. Police got more surveillance images and an excellent description, and were soon able to identify a suspect and link him to the carjacking a day earlier.

A suspect was located at an Inglewood residence and taken into custody without incident. An Airsoft gun, allegedly used in both robberies, was seized.

Charges are pending.


Carjacking and taxi driver robbery lead to charges

