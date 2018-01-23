Carjacking suspect arrested

Suspect behind failed carjacking attempts among long list of people arrested over last 10 days

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a pair of attempted carjackings in downtown Red Deer.

RCMP said about 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 they got a report that a woman had allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman in a vehicle and ordered her out of her vehicle. The driver refused and fled.

Police allege that soon after the same suspect pointed a gun at another driver and ordered them out of the vehicle. Again, the driver drove off.

The RCMP were on scene almost immediately and within minutes arrested a suspect thanks to help from the public. After a brief struggle, the woman was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

On Jan. 21 about 10 a.m., RCMP responded to a call about an armed suspicious male in a residential area.

Police soon found the suspect in a south Red Deer business. An Airsoft weapon was seized and a 32-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

He was wanted on a warrant out of Edmonton and is now facing additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

About 8 a.m. the same day, a man leaving for work found a suspect in his vehicle. He chased the man and police soon arrived and took the suspect into custody.

He was wanted on a dozen warrants. A 33-year-old man is facing charges of resisting or obstructing a police officer, possessing break-in instruments and mischief under $5,000.

On Jan. 23 about 2 a.m., police located a car that had fled from them earlier the previous evening. RCMP laid a tire deflation device and several tires were flattened on the vehicle.

Despite the damage, the driver allegedly tried to flee again before coming to a stop. A 27-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting a police officer.

On Jan. 19, a suspect was arrested in connection with a break-in at the Real Canadian Superstore gas bar. A 19-year-old man was arrested nearby after a foot chase.

He was found with scratch tickets, cigarettes and other tobacco products, glasses and cash. The man is facing charges of break and enter to commit theft, possession of break-in instruments, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

RCMP also made a number of arrests, seizing stolen credit and debit cards, stolen identification, counterfeit cash and drugs, including oxycodone, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.


