(Advocate file photo.)

Caroline woman arrested after police investigate missing funds complaint

Sundre non-profit reports $6,300 of unauthorized spending

The treasurer of a Sundre non-profit group has been arrested after police investigated a complaint about missing money.

On July 10, 2018, the Sundre RCMP received a complaint from the Sundre Community Van Society regarding the fraudulent use of funds.

The Society, which provides seniors’ transportation, reported that approximately $6,300 was spent on unauthorized purchases such as personal payments, cell phone bills and fuel between April and June of this year.

On July 31, 2018, a woman from Caroline was arrested and charged with Criminal Breach of Trust. She was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Didsbury provincial court on Aug. 13.

Previous story
Extradited suspect pleads not guilty in border agent slaying
Next story
Initiatives started to improve air quality in Red Deer area

Just Posted

‘Beat it!’ 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman tells bear who got into sugar bin

UNION BAY, B.C. — Anna Stady has never met a bear she… Continue reading

Caroline woman arrested after police investigate missing funds complaint

Sundre non-profit reports $6,300 of unauthorized spending

Pompeo: ‘ways to go’ before NKorea meets denuke vow

SINGAPORE — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korea is… Continue reading

Canada’s monthly trade deficit shrinks in June to smallest since January 2017

OTTAWA — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world… Continue reading

Firefighters holding the lines at large forest fire in northeast Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says firefighters “continue to make excellent progress”… Continue reading

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

US trade deficit widens by $46.3 billion in June

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit widened in June for the first… Continue reading

China announces $60B of US goods for tariff retaliation

BEIJING — China on Friday announced a $60 billion list of U.S.… Continue reading

Extradited suspect pleads not guilty in border agent slaying

PHOENIX — A man extradited to the U.S. from Mexico this week… Continue reading

Gretzky brand key to spotlighting summer under-18 tournament in Alberta

Bob Nicholson hopes a rare best-on-best men’s tournament, and Gretzky brand, will… Continue reading

Mike Reilly leads Eskimos to third win in a row, 26-19 over Roughriders

EDMONTON — As long as there is time left on the clock,… Continue reading

Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dead at 32, talent agency confirms

MONTREAL — The agency that represents a Quebec model known for his… Continue reading

Drake drops ‘In My Feelings’ video chock full of cameos

NEW YORK — Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of… Continue reading

Bethel-Thompson rallies Argos to thrilling 42-41 victory over Ottawa Redblacks

Argonauts 42 Redblacks 41 TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s 23-yard TD strike to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month