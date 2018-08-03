Caroline woman arrested after police investigate missing funds complaint

The treasurer of a Sundre non-profit group has been arrested after police investigated a complaint about missing money.

On July 10, 2018, the Sundre RCMP received a complaint from the Sundre Community Van Society regarding the fraudulent use of funds.

The Society, which provides seniors’ transportation, reported that approximately $6,300 was spent on unauthorized purchases such as personal payments, cell phone bills and fuel between April and June of this year.

On July 31, 2018, a woman from Caroline was arrested and charged with Criminal Breach of Trust. She was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Didsbury provincial court on Aug. 13.